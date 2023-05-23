Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 4,175 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance
TWO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 835,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $21.84.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.31%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -72.51%.
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.