Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 4,175 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 835,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,290. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.31%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -72.51%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

