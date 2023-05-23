Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 4.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 1,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 41,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,834 shares of company stock worth $414,171 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

