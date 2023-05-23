UBS Group Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $21.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSCO. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE VSCO opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

