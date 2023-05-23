Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -441.00 and a beta of 1.29. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 33,309 shares of company stock worth $135,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

