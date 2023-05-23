Unizen 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $562,760.01 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $16.16 million and $562,760.01 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

