USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $169.03. The company had a trading volume of 433,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,740. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

