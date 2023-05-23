USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,791 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,374,000 after buying an additional 735,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,016. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.