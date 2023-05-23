USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,381,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,140,000 after purchasing an additional 445,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,398. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.