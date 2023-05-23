USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.53. The company had a trading volume of 88,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,963. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

