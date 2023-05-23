USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,137 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,199,000.

XMVM traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 3,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,215. The company has a market cap of $181.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $49.63.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

