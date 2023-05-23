USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,982 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 437,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.