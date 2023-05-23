USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 2.74% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.