V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,289,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,875. V.F. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $83,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

