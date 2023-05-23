Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.71. 1,593,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

