Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $12.16

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.42. Valneva shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

