Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $12.16

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.42. Valneva shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Valneva Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.61.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 81.79% and a negative net margin of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

