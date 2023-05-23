Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 2,187,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,659. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

