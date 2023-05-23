Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

