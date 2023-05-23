Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

