Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,694.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,766. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

