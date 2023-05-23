Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VBK stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.55. The company had a trading volume of 49,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.