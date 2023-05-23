Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,437 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,904,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,250,000 after acquiring an additional 729,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 761,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

