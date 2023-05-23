Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $61,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.66. 419,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average is $140.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.