Venus USDC Market Capitalization Tops $105.61 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.61 million and $10.43 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02213483 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,150,236.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

