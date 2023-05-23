Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.53

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCELGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 42199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Vericel Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.