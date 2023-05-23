Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.53

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 42199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Vericel Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

