Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.38

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 25126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $86,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $199,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,572 shares of company stock worth $117,050 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.