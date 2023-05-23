Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.45

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

LON:VIC opened at GBX 80.75 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2,740.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Victorian Plumbing Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.21).

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.