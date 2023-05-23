Visteon (NYSE:VC) and LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Head to Head Comparison

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) and LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) are both producer manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of LiqTech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visteon and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Visteon and LiqTech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $3.91 billion 1.00 $134.66 million $4.75 29.03 LiqTech International $16.36 million 1.08 -$14.49 million ($0.32) -1.22

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than LiqTech International. LiqTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Visteon and LiqTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 0 0 0 N/A LiqTech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Visteon beats LiqTech International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico. The Europe segment refers to Portugal, Slovakia, and Tunisia. The China segment relates to China domestic and export. The Other Asia Pacific segment is involved in Japan and India. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.