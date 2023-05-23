Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 2,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 34,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Vitru Trading Up 12.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $575.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

Institutional Trading of Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

