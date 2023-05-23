Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 2,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 34,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VTRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
Vitru Trading Up 12.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $575.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.
Institutional Trading of Vitru
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vitru by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitru (VTRU)
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.