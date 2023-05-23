VVS Finance One Day Volume Hits $376,027.89 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $109.19 million and $376,027.89 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,331,922,667,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,131,054,010,618 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

