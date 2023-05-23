W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. P. Carey Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.54. 212,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

