W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.35% of W.W. Grainger worth $378,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $671.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $670.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

