Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 6,204 shares.The stock last traded at $9.20 and had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waldencast Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.