Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 6,204 shares.The stock last traded at $9.20 and had previously closed at $9.00.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
