Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 47,909 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,483,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 850,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

