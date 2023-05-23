Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $374,000 Stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 10,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

