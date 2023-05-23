Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,098 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,685. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.28.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.