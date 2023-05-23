Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 802 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,329,000 after acquiring an additional 105,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.79. 76,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.70 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.