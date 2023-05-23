Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises about 4.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.