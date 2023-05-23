Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 353,133 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,419. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

