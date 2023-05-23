Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 534.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159,491 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 330,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 15,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

