Whitbread plc (WTB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 49.80 on July 7th

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,353 ($41.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,082.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,916.80. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,430.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($39.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,740.05). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Whitbread

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.66) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,715 ($46.21).

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

