WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $22.60 million and $234,579.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00337510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018620 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003708 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.