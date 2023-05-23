Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of WOLF opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,087,000 after purchasing an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,570,000 after purchasing an additional 147,431 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

