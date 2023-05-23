Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $116.00. 858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.95.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

