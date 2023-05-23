Wrapped TRON Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.91 billion and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07893152 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,656,608.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

