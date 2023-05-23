XPeng (XPEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect XPeng to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. XPeng has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 549.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $21,058,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

