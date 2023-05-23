XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.10.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

