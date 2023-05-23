xSUSHI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $793.80 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

