Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
Yellow Pages stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $10.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
About Yellow Pages
Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
