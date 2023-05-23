Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Yellow Pages stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.