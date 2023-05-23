Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$12.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.65. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$12.43 and a one year high of C$14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Several analysts recently commented on Y shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Yellow Pages in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

