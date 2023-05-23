YES WORLD (YES) Trading Down 31.6% This Week

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $566,618.92 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

